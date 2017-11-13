Loading
Gol updates its guidance for 2017 upwards

Gol Linhas Aereas updated (09-Nov-2017) guidance for FY2017 as follows:

  • Fleet size
    • Previous guidance: 115;
    • Updated guidance: 115;
  • Capacity (ASK)
    • Previous guidance: 0% to -2%;
    • Updated guidance: Around 0.5%;
  • Total seat capacity
    • Previous guidance: -3% to -5%;
    • Updated guidance: Around 2%;
  • Volume of departures
    • Previous guidance: -3% to -5%;
    • Updated guidance: Around 4%;
  • Load factor
    • Previous guidance: 77% to 79%;
    • Updated guidance: Around 79%;
  • Net Revenues
    • Previous guidance: Around BRL10 billion (USD3 billion);
    • Updated guidance: Around BRL10.3 (USD3.1 billion);
  • CASK ex fuel
    • Previous guidance: Around BRL14 cents (USD4.3 cents);
    • Updated guidance: Around Around BRL13.7 cents (USD4.2 cents);
  • Aircraft rent
    • Previous guidance: Around BRL1 billion (USD305 million);
    • Updated guidance: Around BRL1 billion;
  • EBITDA margin
    • Previous guidance: 12% to 14%;
    • Updated guidance: Around 14%;
  • Operating (EBIT) margin
    • Previous guidance: 7% to 9%;
    • Updated guidance: Around 9%;
  • Earnings per share – fully diluted
    • Previous guidance: BLR0.38 (USD0.11) to BLR0.52 (USD0.16);
    • Updated guidance: Around BLR0.80 (USD0.24) a BLR0.90 (USD0.27);
  • Earnings per ADS
    • Previous guidance: USD0.57 to USD0.78;
    • Updated guidance: USD1.25 to USD1.40;
  • Net Debt/EBITDA

