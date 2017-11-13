Gol updates its guidance for 2017 upwards

Gol Linhas Aereas updated (09-Nov-2017) guidance for FY2017 as follows:
- Fleet size
- Previous guidance: 115;
- Updated guidance: 115;
- Capacity (ASK)
- Previous guidance: 0% to -2%;
- Updated guidance: Around 0.5%;
- Total seat capacity
- Previous guidance: -3% to -5%;
- Updated guidance: Around 2%;
- Volume of departures
- Previous guidance: -3% to -5%;
- Updated guidance: Around 4%;
- Load factor
- Previous guidance: 77% to 79%;
- Updated guidance: Around 79%;
- Net Revenues
- Previous guidance: Around BRL10 billion (USD3 billion);
- Updated guidance: Around BRL10.3 (USD3.1 billion);
- CASK ex fuel
- Previous guidance: Around BRL14 cents (USD4.3 cents);
- Updated guidance: Around Around BRL13.7 cents (USD4.2 cents);
- Aircraft rent
- Previous guidance: Around BRL1 billion (USD305 million);
- Updated guidance: Around BRL1 billion;
- EBITDA margin
- Previous guidance: 12% to 14%;
- Updated guidance: Around 14%;
- Operating (EBIT) margin
- Previous guidance: 7% to 9%;
- Updated guidance: Around 9%;
- Earnings per share – fully diluted
- Previous guidance: BLR0.38 (USD0.11) to BLR0.52 (USD0.16);
- Updated guidance: Around BLR0.80 (USD0.24) a BLR0.90 (USD0.27);
- Earnings per ADS
- Previous guidance: USD0.57 to USD0.78;
- Updated guidance: USD1.25 to USD1.40;
- Net Debt/EBITDA
- Previous guidance: Around 4.2x;
- Updated guidance: Around 3.4x. [more - original PR]