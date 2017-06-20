Gol reviews 2017 guidance based on 1Q2017 financial results

Gol Linhas Aereas increased (19-Jun-2017) its FY2017 guidance, based on 1Q2017 financial results and preliminary traffic figures.

EBITDA margin: Updated to between 12% to 14%, from between 11% to 13%;

Operating (EBIT) margin: Updated to between 7% to 9%, from between 6% to 8%;

Net Debt/EBITDA: Around 4.2x;

ASK variation: Maintained between 0% and -2%;

Total seats variation: Maintained between -3% and -5%;

Operations variation: Maintained between -3% and -5%;

Load factor: Maintained between 77% and 79%. [more - original PR]