20-Jun-2017 10:31 AM
Gol reviews 2017 guidance based on 1Q2017 financial results
Gol Linhas Aereas increased (19-Jun-2017) its FY2017 guidance, based on 1Q2017 financial results and preliminary traffic figures.
- EBITDA margin: Updated to between 12% to 14%, from between 11% to 13%;
- Operating (EBIT) margin: Updated to between 7% to 9%, from between 6% to 8%;
- Net Debt/EBITDA: Around 4.2x;
- ASK variation: Maintained between 0% and -2%;
- Total seats variation: Maintained between -3% and -5%;
- Operations variation: Maintained between -3% and -5%;
- Load factor: Maintained between 77% and 79%. [more - original PR]