20-Jun-2017 10:31 AM

Gol reviews 2017 guidance based on 1Q2017 financial results

Gol Linhas Aereas increased (19-Jun-2017) its FY2017 guidance, based on 1Q2017 financial results and preliminary traffic figures.

  • EBITDA margin: Updated to between 12% to 14%, from between 11% to 13%;
  • Operating (EBIT) margin: Updated to between 7% to 9%, from between 6% to 8%;
  • Net Debt/EBITDA: Around 4.2x;        
  • ASK variation: Maintained between 0% and -2%;
  • Total seats variation: Maintained between -3% and -5%;
  • Operations variation: Maintained between -3% and -5%;
  • Load factor: Maintained between 77% and 79%. [more - original PR]