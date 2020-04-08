Become a CAPA Member
Loading
8-Apr-2020 3:02 PM

Gol grounds 120 aircraft by the end of Mar-2020, expects USD53m hedging loss in 1H2020

Gol CFO Richard Lark, via Gol's investor update video, commented (07-Apr-2020) on the airline's fleet operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, stating: "By the end of Mar-2020, we had removed 120 aircraft from operations". Mr Lark added: "The company expects to keep most of its fleet on the ground through Apr-2020 and May-2020". The grounding is expected to extraordinarily affect fuel hedging results in 1Q2020 and 2Q2020. Mr Lark stated: "We currently estimate that this amount will be… approximately BRL80 million (USD15.3 million) in 1Q2020 and approximately BRL200 million (USD38.3 million) in 2Q2020".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More