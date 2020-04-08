Gol grounds 120 aircraft by the end of Mar-2020, expects USD53m hedging loss in 1H2020

Gol CFO Richard Lark, via Gol's investor update video, commented (07-Apr-2020) on the airline's fleet operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, stating: "By the end of Mar-2020, we had removed 120 aircraft from operations". Mr Lark added: "The company expects to keep most of its fleet on the ground through Apr-2020 and May-2020". The grounding is expected to extraordinarily affect fuel hedging results in 1Q2020 and 2Q2020. Mr Lark stated: "We currently estimate that this amount will be… approximately BRL80 million (USD15.3 million) in 1Q2020 and approximately BRL200 million (USD38.3 million) in 2Q2020".