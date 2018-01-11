Gol to be launch carrier for Gogo TV

Gogo announced (10-Jan-2018) Gol Linhas Aereas will be the launch carrier for Gogo TV delivered via 2KU WiFi. The live programming offers six TV channels that can be viewed by passengers on their own devices such as smartphones, tablets or notebooks. The content comes from a partnership between Gol and TV channel producer Globosat. The channel lineup includes TV Globo, GloboNews, Gloob, GNT, Multishow and OFF. Gol chief experience officer Paulo Miranda stated: "We are very pleased to be the first airline in Latin America to offer Internet connection, entertainment and live TV to our customers". [more - original PR]