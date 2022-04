GOL received (28-Apr-2022) eight Boeing 737 MAX 8s in 1Q2022, ending the quarter with a fleet comprising 111 NGs and 31 MAXs, compared to a fleet of 127 aircraft in 1Q2021. As of 31-Mar-2022, the company has firm orders to acquire 70 MAX 8s and 25 MAX 10s. The carrier expects to be operating 44 MAX aircraft by the end of 2022, representing around 30% of the fleet. [more - original PR]