9-Feb-2018 9:23 AM

GOL reports 7th consecutive month of pax growth in Jan-2018

GOL reported (08-Feb-2018) the following preliminary traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

  • Passengers: 3.3 million, +2.4% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 3.1 million, +1.3%;
    • International: 229,000, +20.1%;
  • Passenger traffic (RPKs): +5.2%;
    • Domestic: +2.7%;
    • International: +27.9%;
  • Load factor: 83.5%, +0.3ppt;
    • Domestic: 84.0%, +0.4ppt;
    • International: 80.0%, +0.3ppt.

According to the CAPA Airline Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marks the seventh consecutive month of passenger growth for the airport. [more - original PR]

