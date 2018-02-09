GOL reports 7th consecutive month of pax growth in Jan-2018

GOL reported (08-Feb-2018) the following preliminary traffic highlights for Jan-2018:
- Passengers: 3.3 million, +2.4% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 3.1 million, +1.3%;
- International: 229,000, +20.1%;
- Passenger traffic (RPKs): +5.2%;
- Domestic: +2.7%;
- International: +27.9%;
- Load factor: 83.5%, +0.3ppt;
- Domestic: 84.0%, +0.4ppt;
- International: 80.0%, +0.3ppt.
According to the CAPA Airline Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marks the seventh consecutive month of passenger growth for the airport. [more - original PR]