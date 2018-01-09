GOL preliminary pax up 6% in Dec-2017, 32.5m pax in 2017

GOL reported (08-Jan-2018) the following preliminary traffic:
- Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 3.1 million, +6.3% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.9 million, +5.8%;
- International: 180,000, +16.0%;
- Passenger traffic (RPKs): +8.2%;
- Domestic: +7.0%;
- International: +19.3%;
- Load factor: 81.0%, +2.0ppts;
- Domestic: 81.4%, +1.9ppts;
- International: 77.2%, +3.2ppts;
- Passengers: 3.1 million, +6.3% year-on-year;
- 2017:
- Passengers: 32.5 million, +0.4% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 30.6 million, +0.4%;
- International: 1.9 million, +0.4%;
- Passenger traffic (RPKs): +3.6%;
- Domestic: +3.7%;
- International: +2.1%;
- Load factor: 79.7%, +2.1ppts;
- Domestic: 80.2%, +2.2ppts;
- International: 76.0%, +1.5ppts. [more - original PR]
- Passengers: 32.5 million, +0.4% year-on-year;