Loading
9-Jan-2018 9:23 AM

GOL preliminary pax up 6% in Dec-2017, 32.5m pax in 2017

GOL reported (08-Jan-2018) the following preliminary traffic:

  • Dec-2017:
    • Passengers: 3.1 million, +6.3% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 2.9 million, +5.8%;
      • International: 180,000, +16.0%;
    • Passenger traffic (RPKs): +8.2%;
      • Domestic: +7.0%;
      • International: +19.3%;
    • Load factor: 81.0%, +2.0ppts;
      • Domestic: 81.4%, +1.9ppts;
      • International: 77.2%, +3.2ppts;
  • 2017:
    • Passengers: 32.5 million, +0.4% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 30.6 million, +0.4%;
      • International: 1.9 million, +0.4%;
    • Passenger traffic (RPKs): +3.6%;
      • Domestic: +3.7%;
      • International: +2.1%;
    • Load factor: 79.7%, +2.1ppts;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More