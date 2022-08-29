29-Aug-2022 1:20 PM
GOL confirms plans to launch Manaus-Miami service from 17-Dec-2022
GOL confirmed (25-Aug-2022) plans to launch twice weekly Manaus-Miami service from 17-Dec-2022. The carrier will operate the service using Boeing 737 MAX 8 equipment and will codeshare with American Airlines. According to OAG, no other carriers are scheduled to operate the route. As previously reported by CAPA, COL CEO Celso Ferrer announced the planned route launch at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit. [more - original PR - Portuguese]