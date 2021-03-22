Gol concludes lease negotiations in Jan-2021

Gol announced (18-Mar-2021) the carrier concluded renegotiations with its aircraft lessor partners in Jan-2021, enabling it to obtain favourable contractual adjustments with current and future leases, converting a portion of the monthly payments from fixed to variable power-by-the-hour. Gol's aircraft lease contracts are adjusted to the expected recovery of demand through 2021 and also will provide an effective reduction in unit operating costs. These contracts have lower prices for the medium and long term, avoiding cost increases with onerous deferral only agreements, maintaining Gol as the company with the lowest aircraft debt when compared to its local peers, with the lowest dollar commitment per aircraft. Total estimated cash flow savings over the next twelve months from these contractual adjustments with Gol's aircraft leasing partners is expected to exceed BRL1.2 billion (USD218.6 million). Gol concluded its 2020 fleet plan adjustments and ended Dec-2020 with a total fleet of 127 Boeing 737, including seven MAX and 95 aircraft in operation, an increase of 24 aircraft compared to the end of Sep-2020. [more - original PR - English][more - original PR - Portuguese]