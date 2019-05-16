Gol commences Phase III of expansion in Sao Paulo with 10 new routes from Guarulhos
Gol Linhas Aéreas launched (15-May-2019) Phase III of its expansion of operations in Sao Paulo state. The carrier will launch operations to 10 cities in the South and Northeast regions from 2H2019. These operations will be centralised at São Paulo Guarulhos International Airport, offering "easy and swift connectivity to clients". The carrier will add 32 new take offs from the terminal, totalling 115 new take offs from Sao Paulo state. New destinations include Fortaleza, Recife, Salvador, Maceió, Petrolina, Juazeiro do Norte, Porto Alegre, Manaus, Aracaju and Foz do Iguaçu. Gol network planning director Rafael Araujo stated: "The increase is aligned with our strategic growth planning and also considers the state government's reduction of aviation fuel tax". [more - original PR - Portuguese]