Gol outlines preliminary 4Q2017 projection

Gol Linhas Aereas outlined (10-Jan-2018) its preliminary and unaudited 4Q2017 projection, detailed as follows:

EBITDA margin (excluding non-recurring): Between 17.5% and 18.5%;

EBIT margin (excluding non-recurring): Between 13.2% and 14.2%, a 1ppt year-on-year increase;

Ancillary revenue (cargo and other): Between 12.0% and 12.2% of total net revenues;

Aircraft rent: Around BRL230 million (USD71.5 million);

Average fuel price per litre: Between BRL2.25 (USD 69.7 cents) and BRL2.28 (USD 70.6 cents);

Average exchange rate: BRL3.20;

Non-recurring expenses: Between BRL30 million (USD9.3 million) and BRL350 million (USD10.8 million);

Passenger unit revenue (PRASK): Between 7% and 7.5% year-on-year increase;

Unit revenue (RASK): Between 7% and 7.5% year-on-year increase;

CASK ex-fuel (excluding non-recurring expenses): Around 1.6% year-on-year increase;

Capacity (ASK): Around 3% year-on-year increase;

Capacity (seats): Around 2% year-on-year increase.

Gol reduced its financial leverage, as measured by the Net Debt/LTM EBITDA ratio, to approximately 3x at the end of 4Q2017. [more - original PR]