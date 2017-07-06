GOL issues unaudited investor update for 2Q2017

GOL Linhas Aereas issued (05-Jul-2017) a preliminary and unaudited investor update for the quarter ended Jun-2017:

Projected ASKs: -4% year-on-year;

Projected operating margin: Increase from -8.2% for the quarter ended Jun-2016 to between +1.5% and +2% year-on-year;

Projected revenue per ASK (PRASK): Between +7.5% and +8% year-on-year, reflective of the carrier's "capacity discipline and revenue management strategies";

Total debt reduction (including financial and operating leasing): -BRL100 million (USD30.4 million), with the carrier's debt reduction totalling more than BRL4.8 billion (USD1.5 billion) in the last 18 months. [more - original PR]