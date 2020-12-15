15-Dec-2020 3:48 PM
Gol and Salvador Airport partner to trial biometric boarding solution
Brazil's Ministry of Infrastructure (Brazil MoI) announced (14-Dec-2020) Salvador Luis E Magalhaes Airport commenced trialling facial recognition boarding effective 14-Dec-2020. The biometric identification solution was developed by SERPRO and eliminates the need for a physical identification document. Gol has partnered in the trial. The system authenticates the passenger by taking a picture and crosschecking with a government database. Aircraft boarding is done with facial recognition. The system includes biometric data from 120 million voters and 67 million drivers. TI Rockwell Collins, Gunnebo and Amadeus are supporting the trial. [more - original PR - Portuguese]