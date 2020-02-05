Gol and American Airlines sign codeshare, awaiting authorisation
Gol and American Airlines announced (04-Feb-2020) a codeshare agreement which will offer "more daily flights between South America and the US than any other airline partnership". Once approved by the authorities in Brazil and US, the new codeshare will allow Gol customers to travel to over 30 destinations in the US from Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport, Rio de Janeiro Galeão International Airport, Brasilia International Airport and Fortaleza Pinto Martins Airport, adding to Gol's regular services to Miami and Orlando. American Airlines customers will have access to 53 Gol destinations from Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia, Manaus and Fortaleza, 20 of which are new destinations for American Airlines including Asuncion, Curitiba and Foz do Iguacu. American Airlines also plans to increase movements from Miami International Airport, including an additional daily frequency with Boeing 787-8 to Rio de Janeiro during the peak winter months. The partnership will also include FFP earning and redemption on both airlines effective 1H2020. [more - original PR - Gol - Portuguese] [more - original PR - American - English] [more - original PR - US DoT]