GOL and Air France-KLM extend commercial partnership

GOL and Air France-KLM extended (26-Oct-2023) their commercial partnership until 2033. The agreement commenced in 2014 and involves both parties granting each other exclusivity on routes between Europe and Brazil, as well as expanded codesharing and enhanced joint sales activities. The partnership also covers increased maintenance cooperation, with AFI KLM E&M expanding its support to GOL's CFM56 and LEAP engines. [more - original PR]