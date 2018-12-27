Gol accelerates plans to renew and modernise fleet, sale leaseback agreements for 13 737s

Gol announced (26-Dec-2018) plans to accelerate its fleet renewal and modernisation plan, and the execution of sale and leaseback agreements for 13 Boeing 737 aircraft with Castlelake and Apollo Aviation, due to "favourable market conditions". The 737s will be replaced with 737 MAX 8 aircraft during 2019 to 2021. The accelerated fleet renewal will not alter GOL's planned capacity, as the aircraft will be returned simultaneously with the delivery of 737 MAX 8s. Over 40% of the fleet with be comprised of 737 MAXs by 2023. The sale of the 13 aircraft will also reduce the airline's net debt by approximately BRL1.1 billion (USD280 million), comprised of a BRL510 million (USD130 million) reduction in finance lease debt and a BRL580 million (USD147 million) increase in cash liquidity. [more - original PR]