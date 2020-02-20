Become a CAPA Member
20-Feb-2020 1:03 PM

GoJet to take delivery of 20 more CRJ550s

GoJet announced (19-Feb-2020) plans to add 20 more Bombardier CRJ550s to its fleet, bringing its CRJ550 fleet count to 74 by 2021. Delivery of the additional aircraft is expected to commence from summer 2020. GoJet president and CEO Rick Leach said "feedback from customers has been fantastic", adding: "United's decision to add more of these aircraft so quickly after the initial product launch is indicative of their long term commitment to both the CRJ550 platform and to GoJet". [more - original PR]

