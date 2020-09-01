Gogo to sell its Commercial Aviation connectivity business to Intelsat for USD400m

Gogo entered (31-Aug-2020) a definitive agreement to sell its Commercial Aviation (CA) business to Intelsat for USD400 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments. The Gogo board has approved the transaction. Intelsat expects to finance the transaction with cash on hand and borrowings under its USD1 billion debtor-in-possession credit facility and has obtained support from key economic stakeholders, as well as approval from the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Richmond Division, to complete the acquisition. As part of the transaction, Gogo will enter into a 10 year network services agreement under which Intelsat will have exclusive access to Gogo ATG (air to ground) services for the CA market in North America, subject to minimum revenue guarantees of USD177.5 million. Gogo will use proceeds from the transaction to improve its net debt position and continue to invest in growth opportunities. The transaction is expected to close before the end of 1Q2021. It remains subject to customary closing conditions and certain regulatory approvals. [more - original PR]