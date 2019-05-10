10-May-2019 11:35 AM
Gogo reports 1100 2Ku aircraft online in 1Q2019
Gogo reported (09-Apr-2019) the following highlights from 1Q2019:
- 1100 2Ku aircraft online, a year-on-year increase of 100;
- 2Ku backlog of approximately 900 aircraft;
- No incidents of deicing related 2Ku system degradation on aircraft fitted with its recent deicing modifications;
- 22,000 flights completed with its deicing modifications, based on US FAA data;
- 97% 2Ku availability, up from 88%;
- Alaska Airlines launched Gogo 2Ku connectivity and Gogo Vision wireless IFE on an A321neo aircraft featuring the airline's redesigned cabin interior. [more - original PR]