Santiago Airport commences expansion

Chile's Ministry of Public Works announced (12-Sep-2017) the inauguration of USD700 million expansion works at Santiago International Airport, constructing a new international passenger terminal and increasing capacity to 30 million passengers p/a. The current terminal will handle exclusively domestic services once the new terminal is complete. The new terminal will cover 175,000sqm while the current terminal will be expanded from 110,000sqm to 119,000sqm. The new international terminal will also feature a 3000sqm arrivals lounge, 7880sqm departures lounge and 3900sqm VIP lounge. The project includes 67 aerobridges, 70 self-service check-in kiosks and an increase in car parking positions from 3785 to 7167. [more - original PR - Spanish]