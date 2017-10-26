Chile commences concession process for Puerto Montt El Tepual Airport

Chile published (25-Oct-2017) the tender documentation for the concession of Puerto Montt El Tepual Airport. Offers will be received by 16-Jan-2018 and offer opening will be done on 15-Feb-2018. Concession will include the expansion and enhancement of the airport. Expansion construction is expected to commence in 2019, increasing capacity from 1.5 million to three million passengers p/a. The project will include construction of additional parking spaces, new aeronautical facilities, extend the WiFi network. The airport will increase from 9900sqm to 16,000sqm. [more - original PR - Spanish]