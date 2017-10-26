Loading
26-Oct-2017 12:32 PM

Chile commences concession process for Puerto Montt El Tepual Airport

Chile published (25-Oct-2017) the tender documentation for the concession of Puerto Montt El Tepual Airport. Offers will be received by 16-Jan-2018 and offer opening will be done on 15-Feb-2018. Concession will include the expansion and enhancement of the airport. Expansion construction is expected to commence in 2019, increasing capacity from 1.5 million to three million passengers p/a. The project will include construction of additional parking spaces, new aeronautical facilities, extend the WiFi network. The airport will increase from 9900sqm to 16,000sqm. [more - original PR - Spanish]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More