GoAir to commence first international service on 11-Oct-2018

GoAir announced (30-Aug-2018) plans to launch its first international service on 11-Oct-2018, when it will commence operation of twice weekly Delhi-Phuket service and three times weekly Mumbai-Phuket service. The LCC also plans to launch three times weekly Mumbai-Male service and twice weekly Delhi-Male services, effective 14-Oct-2018. GoAir will operate the services with A320 aircraft and plans to launch services connecting Bangalore to Phuket and Male in the near future. [more - original PR]