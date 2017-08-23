DIAL ready to commence Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport capacity expansion project

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) announced (22-Aug-2017) its readiness to commence work on the Delhi International Airport capacity expansion project. The project includes provisions for:

Construction of a fourth runway by 2021;

Integration of terminal 1D and T1C into single T1 facility;

Expansion of T1 from 60,000sqm to 169,000sqm;

Increase T1 passenger throughput capacity from 20 to 40 million p/a;

Increase T3 capacity from 34 to 45 million;

Recommissioning of T2 building during T1 construction, with T1 carriers to shift 30% of operations to T2 in Oct-2017;

Apron expansion works to increase aircraft parking stand capacity from 71 to 82;

Implementation of 22 new passenger boarding bridges;

Construction of elevated taxiways connecting all four runways.

DIAL CEO I Prabhakara Rao said the project will "enable us to handle the steep rise of the passenger inflow at the Airport", adding "DIAL is leaving no stone unturned towards making Delhi Airport a preferred Hub Airport of Asia". [more - original PR]