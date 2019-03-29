GMR Infrastructure to sell airport business to Tata Group, GIC and SSG Capital Management

GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL) announced (27-Mar-2019) a proposed investment by Tata Group, a Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC affiliate and SSG Capital Management in its airports business. GIL has signed a binding term sheet with the investors, under which they have agreed to invest INR80 billion (USD1157 million) in GMR Airports Limited. The investment will consist of:

INR10 billion (USD115.7 million) equity infusion in GAL;

INR70 billion (USD809.9 million) towards purchase of GAL's equity shares from GIL and its subsidiaries;

The proposed investment is subject to definitive documentation, customary regulatory approvals, lender consents and other approvals. Following the investment, GIL proposes to demerge its Energy, Highways, Urban Infrastructure & Transportation businesses, leading to separation of its Airport business, subject to customary approvals. GIL stated this is a significant development with multiple strategic benefits:

Significant deleveraging;

Investment by marquee investors for creating a world class portfolio of airport assets;

Paves the way for restructuring of the business by way of demerger.

As part of the terms of the proposed investment, GIL will retain management control over the Airports Business with the Investors having customary rights and board representation at GAL and its key subsidiaries. The investors have pegged 100% equity valuation for GAL at a post money valuation of INR180 billion (USD2603 million), as well as earn-outs of up to INR44.8 billion (USD647.2 million) linked to achievement of certain agreed milestones and performance metrics over the next five years. Total valuation assuming all earn-outs are successfully consummated, will be INR224.8 billion (USD3251 million) on a post money basis. As part of this transaction, GIL also intends to provide exit to existing private equity investors who hold a 5.8% equity stake in GAL. At Closing, GIL and its subsidiaries will hold around 54% in GAL, Employee Welfare Trust will hold 2%, Tata will hold around 20%, GIC will hold around 15% and SSG will hold a 10% stake. [more - original PR]