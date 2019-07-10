GMR Infrastructure signs agreements to sell airport business for USD1.2bn

GMR Infrastructure executed (04-Jul-2019) definitive agreements for the proposed investment of INR80 billion (USD1166.6 million) by Tata Group, an affiliate of GIC and SSG Capital Management, in its airports business.The proposed investment will consist of:

INR10 billion (USD145.8 million) equity infusion in GMR Airports Limited (GAL);

(GAL); INR70 billion (USD1020.7 million) towards the purchase of GAL's equity shares from GMR Infrastructure and its subsidiaries.

GMR will now focus on potential restructuring of the business by way of a demerger of its energy, highways, urban infrastructure and transportation businesses, leading to separation of its airport business, subject to customary consents including corporate and regulatory approvals. [more - original PR]