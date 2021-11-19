GMR Airports Limited wins bid to develop and operate Medan Kualanamu Airport

GMR Airports Limited won (18-Nov-2021) a bid to develop and operate Medan Kualanamu International Airport. The company will work with Angkasa Pura II on a 49:51 partnership basis and will transform the airport into a western international hub for Indonesia. The project scope includes the operation, development and expansion of the airport over a period of 25 years. A letter of award is expected to be issued in the coming days, post bid formalities, with the signing of project agreements expected before the end of 2021. GMR Group chairman energy and international airports Srinivas Bommidala stated the project marks the entry of GMR Airports into a "fast growing Indonesian Aviation sector - the largest in ASEAN and a high potential market". [more - original PR]