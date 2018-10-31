GMR Airports chairman: Delhi Airport pax may surpass London Heathrow Airport in coming years

India's Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu stated (30-Oct-2018) Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) plans to invest close to INR90 billion (USD1.2 billion) in the coming years to expand handling capacity at Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport to 100 million passengers p/a (TNN/Indian Express/The Hindu BusinessLine/Millennium Post, 30/31-Oct-2018). GMR Airports ED I P Prabhakara Rao reported the funds will be used to develop a 4000m fourth runway at Delhi, as well as for passenger terminal improvement works. GMR Airports chairman G M Rao said DIAL expects Delhi to handle 70 million passengers in 2018 and exceed 80 million passengers p/a by 2020, with the potential to surpass London Heathrow Airport by passenger traffic in the coming years. He added that the fourth runway is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. [more - original PR]