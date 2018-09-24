Become a CAPA Member
24-Sep-2018

GMR Airports and GEK Terna JV receive LoA for EUR520m New Heraklion Airport

GMR Infrastructure announced (21-Sep-2018) Greece's Government issued a Letter of Award (LoA) for the development and operation of Kasteli/New Heraklion Airport to GMR's JV with GEK Terna under the terms of a 35 year concession contract. GMR confirmed the estimated capital expenditure for phase one development of New Heraklion will be EUR520 million, adding that the project will be funded through a combination of equity, accruals from Heraklion Nikos Kazantzakis Airport and a grant provided by Greece's Government. GMR Airports ED Sidharath Kapur said the JV expects to "complete necessary documentation and concession signing over the course of next few months". [more - original PR]

