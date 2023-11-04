GMR Airports advisor: 'Airport expansion is going to happen everywhere'

GMR Airports advisor Bashir Ahmad, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards, stated (03-Nov-2023) "Airport expansion is going to happen everywhere... The question is then about, for all this expansion, there must be some returns. I think airports will be ready to expand, they won't have a choice". Mr Ahmad added: "The good thing about India for airports expansion is that we have AERA - the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority - who decides on the challenges and makes sure that the challenges are sufficient enough for airports to expand, and that's a good problem".