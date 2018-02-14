GMF concludes USD2.4bn in agreements at 2018 Singapore Airshow
GMF AeroAsia achieved (14-Feb-2018) its target of concluding cooperation agreements valued at USD2.4 billion at the 2018 Singapore Airshow. GMF expects USD1.7 billion in aircraft maintenance revenue and the remaining USD700 million from a new contract. GMF signed aircraft maintenance agreements with more than 25 airlines, including Garuda Indonesia, Citilink, Airfast Indonesia, Sriwijaya Air, Nam Air, AirAsia Indonesia, AirAsia, Cebu Pacific Air, Air Atlanta Icelandic, Aerovista, Eastar Jet and JEJU Air, Indonesia's Ministry of State Secretariat and the Indonesian Air Force. GMF entered a long term cooperation agreement with CFM International. The company also signed education agreements with Medan State Polytechnic, Suryadharma University, Malang State Polytechnic, Sriwijaya State Polytechnic, Batam State Polytechnic and Sekolah Tinggi Teknik Adisucipto and cooperation agreements for expansion in the Middle East and Australia. [more - original PR]