GMF AeroAsia signs MoU to develop MRO facilities in South Korea

GMF AeroAsia signed (06-Dec-2017) a MoU with the Muan County Office and TWA AERO Limited to develop MRO facilities in South Korea. Details include:
- The MoU marks a new beginning of GMF's global footprint development strategy. South Korea was chosen to develop the company's global footprint in East Asia region due to its promising aircraft maintenance market, the fourth largest in Asia Pacific after China, Japan, and Australia;
- GMF's localisation can support the development of the MRO industry in South Korea, as well as strengthen partnerships with South Korean customers. GMF recently received an additional approval from South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport to perform A320 family base maintenance. According to the CAPA Fleet Database, there are 55 A320s in service with South Korean carriers, making it the third most numerous type in service, after the Boeing 737 (128) and 777 (64). 93% of aircraft types in use with South Korean airlines can be maintained under GMF's existing capabilities;
- The MoU signing was part of a GMF management visit to South Korea. During the visit GMF also held an initial meeting with other potential partners and visited South Korean customers. [more - original PR]