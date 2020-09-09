GlobalX to spin out Canada Jetlines subsidiary and create CJV
Global Crossing Airlines (GlobalX) announced (08-Sep-2020) plans to spin out its Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd subsidiary to an existing shell company and rename it Canada Jetlines Vacations (CJV). GlobalX intends to provide aircraft and crew to CJV for the operation of vacation charters to Florida, Atlantic City and the Caribbean, subject to concluding satisfactory terms. During this process, GlobalX would maintain a controlling interest in CJV, and is currently evaluating distributing residual ownership interest in CJV to shareholders on a pro rata basis. GlobalX CEO Ed Wegel stated: "We believe by creating a stand-alone public company committed to serving the Canadian market represents a unique opportunity and will ultimately bring to fruition the long term vision of our original Canada Jetlines shareholders to provide choice to Canadians when it comes to vacation and air travel". He noted that GlobalX has also "identified funding sources to complete the proposed transaction, subject to completion of a public listing of Canada Jetlines Vacations and other customary conditions". [more - original PR]