29-Dec-2020 11:42 AM
GlobalX moves incorporation from Canada to US
Global Crossing Airlines Group announced (22-Dec-2020) GlobalX completed the change of its jurisdiction of incorporation from British Columbia, Canada to Delaware, US. The US domestication is a required step under US Department of Transportation regulations for GlobalX to be certified as a US airline. The US domestication also better reflects the company's US based business and operations from a commercial perspective. GlobalX plans to commence charter operations with A320 equipment in 2021. [more - original PR]