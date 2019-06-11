Globalia Corporate Travel pens EUR20m agreements with 14 companies for travel management services

Globalia announced (10-Jun-2019) Globalia Corporate Travel (GCT) signed contracts exceeding EUR20 million to manage corporate travel for 14 large companies and institutions. As a result, GCT will manage corporate travel for ManpowerGroup, Ence, Metrovacesa, Bankinter VIP, University of Zaragoza, Grupo Indukern, the General Council of Notaries, Rey Juan Carlos University, Activa Mutua, DKV Seguros, Sprinter, Sagardoy Abogados, Ports of the State and the University of Oviedo. In addition, Navantia renewed its contract with GCT for one additional year. [more - original PR - Spanish]