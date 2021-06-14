14-Jun-2021 4:29 AM
Globalia: Air Europa to operate 20 of 23 long haul routes by the end of Jul-2021
Globalia reported (11-Jun-2021) Air Europa's capacity plans for Jul-2021 show the carrier plans to operate 87% of its long haul routes compared to Jul-2019 levels, with 20 of 23 long haul routes operational by the end of the month. The carrier will also connect Madrid to more than 20 domestic destinations and 11 European destinations during Jul-2021. The carrier will operate to Cancun, Havana, Punta Cana, Santo Domingo, Guayaquil, Quito, Bogotá, Medellín, Lima, San Pedro Sula, Caracas, Sao Paulo, Montevideo, Santa Cruz, Asunción and Buenos Aires, as well as adding Panama and Salvador de Bahía on 20-Jul-2021. It will also operate to Miami and New York. [more - original PR]