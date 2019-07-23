Become a CAPA Member
23-Jul-2019 3:21 PM

Global pax traffic up 3.1% in May-2019, supported by strong international growth

ACI World reported (22-Jul-2019) global passenger traffic grew 3.1% year-on-year in May-2019. International traffic was "a major contributor to this growth" at 3.6%. The domestic market grew 2.7%. ACI World reported the following regional details:

  • North America: Traffic rose 4.3%. Both the international and domestic markets posted "relatively robust" growth rates of 5.2% and 3.9% respectively for the first five months of 2019;
  • Europe: Recorded a growth rate of 3.1%, down from 4.8% in Apr-2019. The "impact of the international passenger market was significant for the region", increasing by 5.2% year-to-date;
  • Asia Pacific: The region "recovered" in May-2019, posting 1.8% growth after a declining by 1% in Apr-2019;
  • Latin America and Caribbean: Recorded the highest year-on-year growth in May-2019, at 6%. The region's passenger market has "mostly been resisting the slowdown observed" in other regions since the start of 2019;
  • Africa: The region's "recent success suffered a sudden shift" in May-2019, falling to 0.8% growth after an 8% increase in Apr-2019;
  • Middle East: Traffic declined by 0.1%, down from 3.3% in Apr-2019. [more - original PR]

