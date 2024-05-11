Global Crossing to 'fill in the gaps' between scheduled carriers in Canada through ACMI: CEO

Global Crossing Airlines president and CEO Ryan Goepel, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (10-May-2024) "I think when we went to form Canada Jetlines the manifestation of it was to be another ULCC and to be blunt they didn't have enough money to do that. You probably need CAD200 million [USD146.2 million] to CAD300 million [USD219.3 million], that amount of capital doesn't exist from Canadian investors". Mr Goepel added: "The ACMI model is prevalent in Europe, Global's kind of leading it in the US and the idea is to lead it in Canada with Canada Jetlines. The key to Canada in competition is figuring out the space you can play... If aviation's a fishbowl and the scheduled carriers are the marbles, we'll be the water. We'll go fill in the gaps as we can".