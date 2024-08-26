26-Aug-2024 10:00 AM
Global Crossing Airlines 'dependent on the facilities we fly to': SVP technical operations
Global Crossing Airlines SVP technical operations James Kimball, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (23-Aug-2024) the airline relies on the resources of the airports it serves and resource management is "absolutely crucial". Mr Kimball said that as an ACMI carrier, Global Crossing is "dependent on the facilities we fly to" and every location has different resources and operating processes.