Global Blue: More than 50% of international shoppers are ready to return to travel overseas

Global Blue released (29-Sep-2020) the results of a survey of 30,000 tax free shoppers, offering insights into future trends of international luxury retail by asking shoppers about their planned travel and shopping behaviour, in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. Key results include:

55% of international shoppers are willing to travel overseas if border restrictions ease. This is an increase of 7pp across all nationalities versus Jun-2020. Top shopper nationalities including greater China (+7%), GCC states (+9%) and the US (+6%) were amongst those showing an increased willingness to travel;

Elite' and 'Frequent' level shoppers are most likely to plan an international trip, with 60% intending to travel in the short-term, versus 50% of 'Infrequent' shoppers;

Amongst the top shopping nationalities, Elite and Frequent shoppers from Russia (80%), the US (70%) and Southeast Asia (60%) are most inclined to travel in the following month;

While shoppers from Russia (60%) and the GCC (35%) are eager to travel in 2020, those from China (45%), the US (50%) and Southeast Asia (50%) are more likely to postpone their travel until 1H2021;

65% of international shoppers who planned to delay their travel to 2021 attributed this to concerns around safety and sanitation in the pandemic;

Asian shoppers were shown to favour regional destinations, with 50% of Chinese shoppers and 70% of Southeast Asian shoppers viewing the Asia Pacific region as safe, compared to 30% for Europe. Shoppers from the US (60%), Russia (65%) and the GCC (50%) feel more confident visiting Europe;

Shopping remains a top focus in the post coronavirus era, particularly for those from America (75%), China (65%) and Russia (60%). However, strong hygiene and social distancing measures in-store are considered an imperative by all nationalities.