Swissport to acquire Aerocare, and invest to continue growth in Australasia region

Aerocare announced (22-Nov-2017) it will be acquired by Swissport "in the coming weeks", under an arrangement to recapitalise and position the company for future growth. The new ownership structure will also see Swissport acquire Aerocare subsidiary companies Skycare, Carbridge and EasyCart from existing owners. Swissport's unconditional offer has received all regulatory approvals including from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board. Benefits of the partnership include:

Access to Swissport's management team and its safety, security and operating systems;

Swissport's complimentary aviation service portfolio will help extend and expand Aerocare's existing facilities and services;

Opportunity for growth of Aerocare businesses across Australasia and the Asia Pacific.

Following the closing of the acquisition, Swissport will invest to grow and enhance Aerocare's operations and employee base. Aerocare CEO Glenn Rutherford said the agreement will build on the company's successes in Australasia, which has seen flights handled double to 160,000 p/a, passengers handled grow to 15 million p/a, workforce expansion from 1500 to more than 3000 employees, and airports serviced increase from 23 to 36. Swissport president and CEO Eric Born noted Aerocare has an "impressive track record and is the market leader in a region where we anticipate continued growth in the coming years". Swissport provides airport ground and cargo handling services to more than 230 million passengers at 280 airports in 48 countries across five continents, employing 62,000 staff globally. [more - original PR]