Global airport recovery rates varying widely

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled 'ACI: 2021 – world airports to lose USD111 billion in revenues', stated (14-Nov-2021) the world's airports are expected to continue to experience heavy revenue losses throughout 2021 and 2022, according to ACI World. Recent data in the form of airport financial statements for 3Q2021 and the first nine months of 2021 indicate that operational and financial recovery is progressing at contrasting rates between regions, and within them. There is little consistency in recovery rates, with airports in China and Europe continuing to lose revenues, while those in Mexico are powering ahead. [more - CAPA Analysis]