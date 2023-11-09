Global Airlines selects JETMS Completions to refurbish A380 cabins

Global Airlines selected (08-Nov-2023) JETMS Completions to carry out the refurbishment and overhaul of all cabins in the carrier's A380 fleet. Work is scheduled to commence in Jan-2024, with the project to be JETMS' first with the aircraft type. Return to service maintenance work has commenced on 9H-GLOBL, the carrier's first aircraft, which is expected to arrive in Europe by the end of 2023. Global Airlines CEO and founder James Asquith stated: "I have no doubt at all that the combination of JETMS working with Factorydesign will bring to life our own onboard product on all of our A380... The next few weeks promise to be really exciting for Global. We have a number of partnerships ready to announce that will demonstrate the enormous progress we've made and I am looking forward to our first repositioning flight happening before the end of the year". [more - original PR]