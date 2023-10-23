Global Airlines attends first Routes World Conference

Global Airlines attended (19-Oct-2023) its first Routes World Conference between 16-Oct-2023 and 18-Oct-2023. The carrier met with over 30 airports during the event to discuss a range of options over the next two years, including short term charter and scheduled services. The conference included the airline's first industry keynote speech from CCO Richard Stephenson. Global also plans to attend the Routes Americas event in Mar-2024. [more - original PR]