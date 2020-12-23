Global airline alliances support Worldwide Airport Slot Board recommendations on slot relief

oneworld, SkyTeam and Star Alliance issued (22-Dec-2020) a statement of support a call for governments to implement recommendations for slot relief measures for northern summer 2021. The call was issued by the Worldwide Airport Slot Board (WASB), which comprises ACI World, IATA and the Worldwide Airport Coordinators Group. As the pandemic continues to impact air travel, the three global alliances stated they believe WASB's proposals deliver a balanced, global approach to preserve international connectivity, maintain consumer choice and aid future industry recovery. The alliances urged governments to enact WASB's three core recommendations by the end of 2020, including:

A lower use-it-or-lose-it threshold: Allowing airlines to use 50% of slots, versus the current 80%. This gives them flexibility to right-size schedules, helping their finances – and the environment – by not operating at greater capacity when demand is lower;

Alleviation for the return of a full series of slots: Giving incumbent airlines the right to operate slots in summer 2022, while allowing new carriers access for summer 2021. This maintains connectivity for customers wanting to fly between city pairs, offering greater consumer choice. Airlines that return a full series of slots by early February to be permitted to retain the right to operate them in summer 2022;

Clearly defining the justified non-use of slots: Removing penalties for airlines if they are unable to operate due to government travel restrictions, which are often imposed or removed at short notice, to ensure fair and consistent protocols at both ends of the route. [more - original PR]