Global airline alliances call on governments and stakeholders to alleviate impact of COVID-19

oneworld, SkyTeam and Star Alliance issued (16-Mar-2020) a joint statement, calling on governments and stakeholders to take action to "alleviate the unprecedented challenges faced by the global airline industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic". The three global alliances are strongly supporting a request by IATA for regulators to suspend slot usage rules for the northern summer 2020 season as the airline industry suffers from extraordinary reductions in passenger demand. The alliances also welcomed moves in recent days by some regulators that have suspended slot regulations temporarily and urged others to follow suit promptly. They also requested that regulators consider extending the suspensions for the entire operating season. The three alliances urged governments worldwide to prepare for the broad economic effects from actions taken by states to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to evaluate all possible means to assist the airline industry during this unprecedented period. The alliances also called on other stakeholders to provide support. For example, airport operators are urged to evaluate landing charges and fees to mitigate the financial pressure faced by airlines due to a severe decline in passenger demand. [more - original PR]