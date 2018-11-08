8-Nov-2018 9:52 AM
GKN Aerospace, SAMC and AVIC announce new advanced aerostructures JV in China
GKN Aerospace, Shanghai Aircraft Manufacturing Company (SAMC) and AVIC International signed (07-Nov-2018) a framework agreement to establish a JV for aerostructures manufacturing in China. This agreement builds on the Sep-2018 MoU between the parties. Details of the new JV include:
- Scheduled to begin production 4Q2021 in a new facility. Plant locations are currently being evaluated;
- JV will manufacture products for the civil aerospace market, covering technologically advanced aerostructures, both metallic and composite;
- After the start-up period the scope of the JV will be extended to include design and development capability. [more - original PR]