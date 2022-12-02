Become a CAPA Member
2-Dec-2022 10:36 AM

Gibraltar Tourism Minister: Gibraltar Airport has 'huge potential'

Gibraltar's Minister for Business, Tourism and the Port Vijay Daryanani, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (01-Dec-2022) "Gibraltar International Airport has huge potential". Mr Daryanani noted overnight tourism to Gibraltar is currently restricted to the UK with services from British Airways and easyJet. He said Gibraltar was the only European country to be on the UK's 'green list' for travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in "unprecedented" overnight travel from the UK.

