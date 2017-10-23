GHIAL raises USD350m from dollar bonds issuance

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) reported it raised USD350 million from international bond markets by entering into a "purchase agreement to issue and allot USD350 million of 4.25% senior secured fixed rate notes of 10-year tenure". GMR Airports president Sidharath Kapur said proceeds from the dollar bonds issuance will be used to refinance outstanding loans, including those for Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, and partially fund proposed capital expenditure. As previously reported by CAPA, GHIAL is undertaking an INR26 billion (USD399.53 million) capacity and infrastructure expansion project at Hyderabad Airport. [more - original PR]