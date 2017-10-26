Ghana's President outlines plans to create regional aviation hub

Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said (25-Oct-2017) the Government aims to establish Ghana as an aviation hub for West Africa and a preferred destination for travellers. The Government intends to work with the private sector to offer modern air transport infrastructure, building capacity and establishing an institutional and policy framework to enhance safety and security. The Government granted policy approval for the establishment of "a Home-Based Carrier with private sector participation". Other ongoing and upcoming projects include construction of terminal 3 at Accra Kotoka International Airport, which is scheduled to be complete in Apr-2018, construction of a modern air navigation services centre at Accra Airport and phase two of construction at Kumasi Airport and Tamale Airport. Mr Akufo-Addo said: "The need for these investments in infrastructure and air navigation systems is to respond to anticipated traffic growth, and also to keep up with the dynamism in technology that the aviation industry demands". [more - original PR]