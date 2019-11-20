Become a CAPA Member
20-Nov-2019 8:10 AM

Ghanaian Government signs MoU for three 787-9s for new national carrier

Ghana's Government signed (19-Nov-2019) a MoU to acquire three Boeing 787-9 aircraft powered by GEnx-1B engines, to be operated by the country's new national carrier. Minister of Aviation Joseph Kofi Adda said the aircraft will be used to "launch a regional network and eventually serve international destinations". Future destinations will include Asia, Europe and North America. The agreement between the government and Boeing also includes support services. The aircraft are valued at USD877.5 million at list prices and the engines are valued at more than USD150 million. [more - original PR - Boeing] [more - original PR - GE]

